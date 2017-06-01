Engel & VÃ¶lkers Expands Into New Mexico

Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America has expanded into New Mexico, opening shop in Taos, the company recently announced. Engel & VÃ¶lkers Taos, a result of a union with Taos Ski Valley Realty, will provide services to buyers and sellers of properties in Taos County, including in the towns of Taos, Angel Fire, Arroyo Hondo, Arroyo Seco, Des Montes, Eagle Nest, Ranchos de Taos, Red River, Taos Ski Valley, and Valdez. The shop will be led by Keith Dowell, co-owner and qualifying broker, and Martin Molz, co-owner and associate broker.

“Taos is an evolving market, growing both domestically and internationally due to a confluence of factors, including the 2013 acquisition of the ski resort at Taos Ski Valley and the expansion of the Taos Regional Airport,” says Anthony Hitt, CEO of Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America. “Keith and Martin are ideal, experienced partners to navigate Taos’ changing real estate market and introduce Engel & VÃ¶lkers’ premium level services and global reach to this burgeoning destination for both foreign and domestic buyers.

“Taos needs a fresh approach to real estate,” says Molz. “We believe that the market is on the verge of significant growth, and that Engel & VÃ¶lkers can provide the infrastructure and support required to take advantage of that growth and bring a new set of potential buyers to the market, while also allowing us to better serve our existing client base.”

For more information, please visit taos.evusa.com/en/ or www.evusa.com.



