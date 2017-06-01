eXp World Holdings to Present at Investor Conference

Brand This Post With Your Info!

eXp World Holdings, Inc., the holding company for eXp Realty LLC, will present at the LD Micro Invitational investor conference in Bel Air, Calif., in June, the company recently announced. The company will present at 10 a.m. PT on June 6 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Track 1.

Conference participation is by invitation only, and registration is mandatory. A webcast will be available.

For more information, please visit www.eXpRealty.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.