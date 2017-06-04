LeadingRE Names Halstead Chairman and CEO Diane M. Ramirez Vice Chairman of Board

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has named Diane M. Ramirez, chairman and CEO of Halstead Property, vice chairman of the board of directors, the organization recently announced. Ramirez, an active member of the organization for over 20 years, will serve a two-year term on the board, providing member feedback and input.

“I am thrilled to begin serving as vice chairman of the LeadingRE Board of Directors,” says Ramirez. “Working alongside fellow Bboard members, all top real estate executives from all over the world, for the past few years has been a great honor. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with this team of industry leaders in my new role.”

For more information, please visit www.LeadingRE.com.



