North Dakota Brokerage Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate

A Fargo, N.D.-based real estate brokerage, CP Realty, has affiliated with Century 21 Real Estate, now operating as CENTURY 21 FM Realty, the company recently announced. The new brokerage will continue to serve real estate needs in the Fargo-Moorhead region of North Dakota and Minnesota.



“We couldn’t be more excited about our new team joining the CENTURY 21 brand, one of the most recognized real estate brands in the world,” says John Colvin, broker/owner. “Not only can we benefit from the incredible reputation they have on a global scale, but the tools and technology they offer will directly benefit our agents and, more importantly, our clients.”



“CENTURY 21 FM Realty is an excellent example of the success that is possible when you focus on building relationships, as opposed to making transactions,” says Greg Sexton, COO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We are thrilled to welcome John and Mary Beth Colvin and the entire team of REALTORS® at CENTURY 21 FM Realty to the CENTURY 21 family, and we look forward to further establishing the CENTURY 21 brand in a thriving and growing community like Fargo-Moorhead.”



