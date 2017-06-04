Remodelista.com Launches 2017 Considered Design Awards Contest

Remodelista.com and its sister website Gardensita.com have launched the annual Considered Design Awards contest, which honor the year’s greatest triumphs of home and garden design prowess and remodeling ingenuity, the Move, Inc.-operated company recently announced. Design enthusiasts and professionals in the U.S., UK and Canada (excluding Quebec) are invited to submit their own interior or outdoor design projects, in categories that span the entire home, between now and 12 a.m. PDT on June 22. Entrants can submit up to 10 photos and a description of their work.

“We’re excited to see what our readers, amateurs and professionals alike, have come up with in the home remodeling space,” says Julie Carlson, editor-in-chief of Remodelista. “Every year we’re impressed by the ingenuity and creativity of the submissions we receive; it’s our favorite event of the year.”

After the submission period closes, four guest judges—Sheila Bridges, interior designer; Sam Hamilton, owner of March in San Francisco; Deborah Needleman, design editor; and Rita Konig, writer and interior designer—will select finalists for each category (detailed below). The winners will be voted on by Remodelista and Gardenista readers. The top vote-getters will receive internet fame, as well as a collection of books from the guest judges, plus Remodelista and Gardenista’s own books. Professional winners will also receive automatic entry into the websites’ architect/designer directory of recommended professionals.

Remodelista award categories include:

Amateur:

Best Bath

Best Kitchen

Best Living/Dining

Best U.K. Interior

Professional:

Best Bath

Best Kitchen

Best Living/Dining

Best U.K. Interior



Gardenista award categories include:

Amateur:

Best Garden

Best U.K. Garden

Professional:

Best Landscape

Best U.K. Landscape

Open to All:

Best Outdoor Living Space

Best Hardscape

Best Curb Appeal

Best Edible Garden

For more information, please visit www.remodelista.com/remodelista-considered-design-awards-2017/.



