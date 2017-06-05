Dawn Perry Promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing at ERA Real Estate

Dawn Perry has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing for ERA Real Estate, effective June 1st, the company has announced. Previously she served as the global real estate brand’s Vice President of Brand Marketing and has been part of the ERA team for the past seven years.

In her new position, Perry will oversee all marketing and communication initiatives with a goal of driving leads to affiliates, building brand awareness and delivering brand value. She will lead strategy development for key marketing initiatives including national advertising, event marketing, product and program marketing as well as PR and internal communications, all with the goal of fostering market share growth.

Perry succeeds Chris Trick, who moved to a Senior Vice President role within Realogy Franchise Group, overseeing the marketing and adoption of Realogy’s Zap technology platform.

“Dawn Perry has a proven track record in developing and executing effective marketing programs across multiple platforms and audiences,” says Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “She is extremely well-positioned to leverage her marketing savvy, keen analytical mind and in-depth knowledge of our programs and platforms to support future growth for the ERA brand, brokers and sales agents.”

Perry’s career highlights included leading the execution of ERA Real Estate’s brand reimaging campaign which resulted in increased brand awareness and intent to recommend. She also created revenue-generating programs in support of building systems and tools to support the overall growth strategy of ERA by driving new and existing revenue streams, facilitating recruiting efforts and significantly increasing market share, the company stated, as well as successfully operated her own franchised business for four years, with a strong emphasis on marketing, operations and relationship building.

“Over the course of my career spanning a variety of industries, I have combined my passion for innovation with my ability to leverage data to foster positive customer connections that result in lasting brand relationships, said Perry. This will be a keen focus of mine as ERA Real Estate leverages an innovative marketing approach to enhance its value proposition for its affiliated agents and brokers in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

