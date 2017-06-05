Fargo-Based CP Realty Affiliates With CENTURY 21 Real Estate Franchise System

CP Realty, an independently owned and operated real estate brokerage company in Fargo, has announced that it has joined the CENTURY 21® Franchise System and will now do business as CENTURY 21 FM Realty. The company will continue to provide full-service real estate services to buyers and sellers throughout the Fargo-Moorhead region in North Dakota and Minnesota. They will now benefit from the world-class marketing, agent training resources, technology and market leading productivity tools provided through its affiliation with the iconic CENTURY 21 brand.

“CENTURY 21 FM Realty is an excellent example of the success that is possible when you focus on building relationships, as opposed to making transactions,” says Greg Sexton, chief operating officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We are thrilled to welcome John and Mary Beth Colvin and the entire team of Realtors at CENTURY 21 FM Realty to the CENTURY 21 family, and we look forward to further establishing the CENTURY 21 brand in a thriving and growing community like Fargo-Moorhead.”

Broker/owner John Colvin brings more than 20 years of real estate experience to the table, along with his affiliated sales associates. After getting his start in investment real estate, John soon realized his passion for residential real estate. The team recently merged with Realty Executives North Plains, another well-established and respected, independent company, to deepen their presence in the region, and together, the two companies bring a team of more than 20 sales associates.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our new team joining the CENTURY 21 brand, one of the most recognized real estate brands in the world,” says Colvin. “Not only can we benefit from the incredible reputation they have on a global scale, but the tools and technology they offer will directly benefit our agents and, more importantly, our clients.”

For more information vist http://century21.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.