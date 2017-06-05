Local Real Estate Broker Opens First Motto Mortgage Franchise in South Texas

Motto Mortgage has announced that Norma Hinojosa, Owner of RE/MAX Elite in Mission, Texas, has purchased and opened the first Motto Mortgage franchise in the Rio Grande Valley.

“Operating a Motto Mortgage franchise allows our team to better serve clients by providing a one-stop shop for homebuyers,” says Hinojosa. “Our real estate market is growing rapidly and we’ve positioned ourselves to meet the evolving expectations of our clients. A Motto Mortgage franchise brings more loan options to buyers and refinancers in South Texas and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

With Motto Mortgage, experienced mortgage professionals can benefit from tools, resources and proximity to a local real estate brokerage, the company stated. Motto Mortgage loan originators have access to competitive loan options from various sources and are not bound to the products of one specific lender.

“We have great confidence in Norma’s abilities as a business owner, community leader and franchisee,” says company President Ward Morrison. “Norma has been in the RE/MAX network for more than 13 years. We’re very pleased in her decision to own and operate a Motto Mortgage franchise and her desire to bring more mortgage options to her area.”

For more information, visit www.mottomortgage.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.