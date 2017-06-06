ReferralExchange Powers Agent Search on DownPaymentResource.com

ReferralExchange has announced that it now powers agent-matching functionality for DownPaymentResource.com, a leader in providing homebuyers with information on down payment assistance programs. The partnership has already resulted in over 600 referrals being made, and the first successful transactions are complete, the company states.

Saving for a down payment can be one of the most challenging parts of planning to buy a home. According to the 2016 National Association of REALTORS® Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, homebuyers reported the most difficult task in the home buying process was saving for a down payment. Down Payment Resource has discovered that 87 percent of U.S. homes are eligible for one or more homeownership programs and makes it easy for buyers and owners to access this information through one location. A study by Down Payment Resource released in July 2016, showed that buyers who use down payment assistance programs are saving an average of $17,766 over the life of the loan.

Today’s homebuyers are also doing more research online. That includes searching for information on homeownership programs. As traffic to DownPaymentResource.com grew organically, the company noticed more homebuyers were asking to get connected to an agent.

“In our survey of 750 future homebuyers, we found that more than anything else, homebuyers wanted information about down payment and closing cost help,” says Rob Chrane, CEO of Down Payment Resource. “As a former REALTOR® myself, I wanted to make sure buyers seeking information had the best possible home buying experience and that the agents we referred them to were well-vetted. We needed a partner who we trusted to oversee the process from beginning to end. We found that in Referral Exchange.”

When homebuyers on the site ask to be matched to an agent, DownPaymentResource.com provides them with a selection of agents, matched to their needs and qualifications, using ReferralExchange’s advanced data science and predictive analytics.

“We are passionate about making the home buying experience easier for people,” adds Scott Olsen, ReferralExchange CEO. “People who want to buy a home and have difficulty pulling together a down payment are often unaware of programs that can help. DownPaymentResource.com closes that gap, making it possible for buyers to achieve their dream of home ownership. By partnering with the DownPaymentResource.com team, we are able to connect buyers with a trusted agent who can expertly guide them through the process of purchasing real estate.”

