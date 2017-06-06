RELO Direct® Adds Keith Michelsen as Vice President, Sales

RELO Direct® has expanded its sales team, with the addition of Keith Michelsen, CRP, GMS, as vice president, sales. Based in metro Atlanta, Michelsen will work closely with the global mobility and senior management teams of multi-national companies in the Eastern U.S. to develop mobile workforce solutions. Michelsen will engage with RELO Direct’s supply chain to source new business and collaborate with real estate firms affiliated with RELO Direct’s parent company, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®.

Michelsen brings over 18 years of experience in sales and account management in the corporate relocation industry. He currently serves on the board of directors of two regional relocation organizations and actively participates in Worldwide ERC® (Worldwide Employee Relocation Council).

“Keith has a proven track record of successful relationship development and consultative sales solutions,” says Bob Portale, SCRP, SGMS-T, RELO Direct’s president and CEO. “His extensive knowledge of the relocation industry, combined with his history of consistently exceeding sales and profitability goals, make him an effective sales professional ready to design custom solutions for corporate employee mobility challenges.”

