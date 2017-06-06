Toronto Real Estate Board Secures Its Data Through Multi-Year Agreement With Clareity

Clareity has announced the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) has signed a new multi-year agreement for Clareity’s SAFEACCESS Plus suite of products. TREB, in conjunction with Clareity, will deploy new two-factor authentication (2FA) tools to all of the TREB members in 2017 and also implement Clareity’s industry leading RISK analytics solution.

“Data security is one of our most important responsibilities and we continue to recognize Clareity as a strategic partner in providing easy to use, secure solutions for our members and our staff,” says John DiMichele, CEO of the Toronto Real Estate Board,

Gregg Larson, CEO of Clareity, adds, “Of course we are delighted TREB puts their trust in Clareity as we continually evolve the SAFEACCESS Plus platform and offer new services and choices to our ultimate end user, the TREB member. This new agreement will extend our relationship to over a decade working together to solve the data security issues facing the Real Estate Industry.”

If you’d like to learn more about Clareity’s solutions for real estate boards/associations, real estate brokers, and other practitioners, email troy.rech@clareity.com for more information.

For more information, visit www.Clareity.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.