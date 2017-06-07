CENTURY 21 Advantage Gold’s Anne Rubin Appointed to Pennsylvania State Real Estate Commission

Delaware Valley-based CENTURY 21 Advantage Gold has announced that Managing Partner Anne Rubin has been appointed to the Pennsylvania State Real Estate Commission by Governor Tom Wolf. The commission is comprised of an 11-member board that grants and renews real estate licenses, and administers and enforces the laws of the Commonwealth relating to real estate activities for which licensing is required. Attorney General Josh Shapiro swore Rubin into office on Friday, May 26.

“I couldn’t be more excited and humbled by this incredible honor,” says Rubin. “I look forward to doing everything I can to affect positive change for real estate licensees and consumers alike.”

Rubin is a 29-year real estate veteran and has helped grow CENTURY 21 Advantage Gold to include more than 200 sales associates in 11 offices in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Rubin manages the Elkins Park office located in Montgomery County and is the top producing sales associate in the company and the No. 1 CENTURY 21® Agent in the state of Pennsylvania. Focusing on residential and REO properties, Rubin credits her devotion to customer service and boundless energy for her success.

“Anne is an excellent example of the success that is possible within the CENTURY 21 System when you combine hard work and dedication with passion for providing the highest level of service to clients,” says Greg Sexton, chief operating officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We are thrilled for her and the entire CENTURY 21 Advantage Gold team and can’t wait to see what she does next.”

Outside of her real estate background, Rubin is well known for being an active member of the community. She is a National Association of REALTORS® Federal Political Coordinator, acting as a liaison between national and local members of Congress. In addition, she’s passionate about raising awareness for food insecurity and is an active member of her local synagogue.

