Debbie Brophy Appointed Regional Vice President of Weichert, Realtors

Weichert, Realtors has announced that Debbie Brophy has been promoted to regional vice president of 18 sales offices in Morris, Bergen and Passaic counties in New Jersey and Rockland, Orange and Dutchess counties in New York. In her new role, she will be responsible for the management and growth of these Weichert sales offices.

“It is with great excitement that we have promoted Debbie to this well-deserved role,” says Carlo Siracusa, head of residential sales for Weichert, Realtors. “Throughout her career with Weichert, she has proven to be an incredible leader with an admirable devotion to the success of her team. As manager of Weichert’s Wayne sales office, Debbie provided the tools necessary to help sales associates see immediate success and long-term growth, which is what we expect her to also achieve within the region as a whole.”

Brophy brings more than 15 years of real estate experience to her new role, all of which she spent with Weichert, Realtors. Starting her career as a Weichert sales associate, she took the next step to share her knowledge and passion as manager of the Ramsey sales office. Brophy then became manager of the Wayne sales office, where she continued to bring unmatched success to the region. In addition to holding a real estate broker’s license, Brophy proudly earned the National Association of REALTORS’ Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR) designation.

“I am thrilled to be named regional vice president of a company to which I have been dedicated my entire real estate career,” says Brophy. “In my new role, my goal is to focus on helping each manager in the region reach the level of success they are striving to achieve for both themselves and for their sales associates. By doing so, we will create an increase in proud accomplishments for each individual associate and raise the standing of Weichert in the communities where we do business.”

A 30-year resident of Wayne with her husband and two children, Brophy received her degree in pharmacy from Rutgers University.

For more information about Weichert, Realtors please visit www.weichert.com.

