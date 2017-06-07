Realtor.comÂ® Launches First-Ever Company Blog, “Home Made”

Realtor.comÂ® has announced the launch of its first-ever company blog, Home Made, that gives buyers and sellers a behind the scenes look at life at realtor.comÂ®.

Home Made shares stories of new products, corporate initiatives and news through the voices of realtor.comÂ® employees. It offers product tips and tricks, as well as insights regarding the home buying process from people who live and breathe real estate. Readers can also get a feel for the company culture through nonprofit partnerships, cause marketing initiatives, and employee volunteer events.

Initial stories feature realtor.comÂ® product insights from developers about innovative features like Sign Snap, iMessage, and Matterport 3D tours, providing expert tips on how to use them. Other stories share community initiatives with nonprofits like Spark and Move for Hunger.

The name of the blog, Home Made, embodies what the company hopes to provide â€“ expertise, guidance and personal stories created within the walls of the realtor.comÂ® “home.”

“Realtor.comÂ® makes all things home simple, enjoyable and efficient,” says Nate Johnson, chief marketing officer for realtor.comÂ®. “Home Made gives us a chance to share the passion and experiences of our people who come to work every day to make this goal a reality.”

Readers also have a chance to share their home buying successes on Home Made through “Real Stories,” a section dedicated to stories about the home journey and bringing consumer feedback to life. Users who want to share their story can click on the “Share Your Success Story” button on the page and fill out the form.

To learn more about Home Made, please visit:Â www.realtor.com/homemade.

