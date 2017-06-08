Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty Opens Piermont, N.Y. Office

Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty held a grand opening of their Piermont, N.Y. office this week, the company announced. This is Rand Realty’s second office in the Rockland Rivertowns, joining their Nyack, New York branch, which is located at 46 South Broadway.

“Having a home on the Hudson River is an unmissable opportunity for anyone who wants to live in Rockland County,” says June Stokes, New York regional manager for Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty. “This historic waterway has captured the imaginations of many homeowners, and we want to help our future clients build a life alongside its grandeur.”

With Piermont being one of the Rivertowns, it offers beautiful views for residents and visitors. Other than irresistible housing opportunities, the village also provides a picturesque downtown area with wonderful restaurants and small businesses, the company stated.

Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty acquired Piermont’s Kennedy&Kennedy Real Estate through a collaboration that both companies are thrilled to begin and use to connect with new clients, according to the company’s statement.

“I’m very excited to take my career in this direction,” says Lina Kennedy, associate broker for the Piermont office of Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty. “After being a broker and owner of Kennedy&Kennedy Real Estate for almost 15 years, I’ve decided to join Rand Realty, a world-class company and family-owned local business. They are technological innovators with a great staff and have many resources that will support my team as they work towards continued success in the industry.”

“The Rivertowns in Rockland are thriving, and we are excited to have a Piermont location to help us boost our presence in this area and take it to the next level,” says Matthew Rand, managing partner for Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty. “Piermont is an amazing village, and we are proud to welcome Lina Kennedy and her agents to our Rivertowns team. Partnering this new branch with our Nyack office will be an unbeatable combination.”

