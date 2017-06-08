Market Knowledge Outweighs All in Today’s Data-Driven World

When it comes to staying ahead of the competition, technology can only take you so far. In fact, in today’s ultra-competitive market, data is the key differentiator among real estate professionals across the board who are looking to up the ante even further.

As the operating principal at Keller Williams Realty Biltmore Partners in Phoenix, Ariz.—an area projected to see a high level of growth in the coming years—Scott Kiburz is armed with all the data he needs to stay ahead of market fluctuations, thanks to a recent partnership with HouseCanary.

Having learned about HouseCanary at an industry conference last summer, Kiburz’s experience with the company has been nothing but positive from the get-go.

“This is a tool I haven’t found anywhere else. Not only is it very intuitive, but it delivers quality information,” says Kiburz, who can’t say enough about the market statistics and hard data he now has access to.

With 153 zip codes being tracked in Phoenix alone, Kiburz can drill down into the data to provide his agents an in-depth perspective on specific zip codes within their market area.

“They don’t just want to know the neighborhood farming area, but rather, they want to know the whole metro area,” says Kiburz, who goes on to explain that sharing market statistics during monthly meetings is one of the most powerful ways he’s currently using HouseCanary. While some agents love the executive summary because it gets right to the point, others are more interested in the demographics. The census-level data is a powerful and concise tool for those who really want to get their hands on the detail.

“Before HouseCanary, I could only speculate by looking for something to change,” says Kiburz. “Now I can go through and strategize whether the market is heading up or down, or whether something different is going to happen within the next 12 – 24 – 36 months.”

This information is also a boon when working with the vast investor population in the area. “With 18 percent of homes being bought by investors on a monthly basis, HouseCanary allows us to determine whether they’re going to see a good rate of return on a specific property,” says Kiburz.

Another way to validate information gleaned from other industry reports, HouseCanary has built the most comprehensive real estate dataset in the marketplace, with an infrastructure that aggregates thousands of data elements from a broad set of data sources. Tracking the most specific details about a given property, the broadest economic factors—and everything in between—HouseCanary is changing the data game in a big way.

“I love statistics, and the stats provided by HouseCanary allow me to stay ahead of the trends,” says Kiburz, who recently had the opportunity to sit down with one of HouseCanary’s data scientists for an in-depth interpretation of a complete report line by line. “It greenlighted everything for me.”

As the platform continues to evolve, Kiburz is thankful to be in the position he’s in as the company makes its way through growth mode. “I like to play with innovators because your voice can have an influence moving forward,” concludes Kiburz.

For more information, please visit www.housecanary.com/ris.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.