Altamonte Springs-Based Alton Clark Realty Affiliates With Century 21

Alton Clark Realty, a brokerage company in Altamonte Springs, has announced it has joined the CENTURY 21® Franchise System and will now do business as CENTURY 21 Alton Clark. The company will continue to provide full-service real estate services to buyers and sellers throughout Seminole County in the Greater-Orlando area, the company stated. They will now benefit from the world-class marketing, agent learning resources, technology and market leading productivity tools provided through its affiliation with the iconic CENTURY 21 brand.

“CENTURY 21 Alton Clark is a prime example of the success that is possible when a business gives all of its clients the ‘red carpet treatment,’ regardless of their budget and real estate needs,” says Greg Sexton, chief operating officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We are thrilled to welcome James and Christine Clark and their entire team at CENTURY 21 Alton Clark to the CENTURY 21 family, and continue to watch them thrive in the hot Florida market.”

Broker/owner James Clark brings more than 20 years of real estate experience to the table, from a variety of facets of the business. As an experienced REALTOR® and marketer of luxury listings and investment properties, Clark is able to provide a 360-degree perspective to his clients. Not only has he gained a wealth of on-the-ground experience over his flourishing career, but Clark credits his grandfather’s passion and knowledge for real estate investing that sparked his early love and deep understanding for the industry.

“Our goal at CENTURY 21 Alton Clark has always been to provide our affiliated agents with the best hands-on experience and learning, so they can in turn become an unmatched asset to their clients,” says Clark. “I’m excited for my team to utilize the wealth of tools and technology provided by the CENTURY 21 brand to create a customer service experience where passion and purpose come together to fulfill even the unexpressed wishes and needs of our clients.”

Prior to starting the company, Clark served his community for 14 years as a Lieutenant with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Department. He also credits these varied connections with his neighborhood for his continued success in the Greater-Orlando market.

