Clareity Holds First-Ever Workshop for Industry Developers and Tech Pros

Clareity held its first-ever workshop designed for the technical contributors in the real estate industry on June 1. The one-day event, called {Integrate}: The Developer’s Workshop, was attended by developers, engineers, IT professionals and various others building real estate technology. The event attracted nearly 50 of the industry’s technical leaders to Scottsdale, Arizona, the company stated.

Attendees represented all types of companies across the RE industry from MLSs, to brokerage franchises, to data providers and agent products. Various representatives included dotloop, Zillow, Corelogic, Homes.com, Real Estate Webmasters, RPR, The WAV Group, FBS Data, W&R Studios and many more. Attendees used the hashtag #IntegrateWorkshop to share their thoughts. Various tweets included:

The day’s content ranged from trending topics like APIs to in-depth discussions about security protocols. Clareity’s Chief Technologist, Matt Cohen, talked about application and data security best practices and emerging opportunities with microservices, and Paul Hethmon, Chief Technology Officer, spoke about single sign-on standards and authentication services. The workshop included two panels that focused on APIs and how others in the real estate industry are using them to create a better user experience for their customers.

“The opportunity to optimize and grow real estate technology begins by working together. We decided to host a workshop specifically for the people behind this technology to cultivate this collaboration. By facilitating better cooperation and communication with our peers, we ensure a better future for all.” said Amy Gorce, President of Clareity. “We feel the {Integrate} workshop accomplished this goal and look forward to next year’s event.”

