Century 21 Real Estate Honors 2017 2100 Club Award Winners

Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced the 2017 CENTURY 21® 2100 Club Award winners for transaction growth earned in 2016, honoring CENTURY 21 Everest-Troop Real Estate and CENTURY 21 Affiliated at the recent 2100 Club event. CENTURY 21 Everest-Troop Real Estate, based in Midvale, Utah, and Simi Valley, Calif., is led by George Morris and John Ciet. CENTURY 21 Affiliated, based in Madison, Wis., is led by Dan Kruse and Tom Bretz.

“The leadership, culture and growth-oriented environments these industry giants deliver to their affiliated agents and to the communities and residents they serve is second to none, and helps differentiate them from the competition,” says Greg Sexton, COO of Century 21 Real Estate. “George, John, Dan and Tom epitomize the best attributes of broker/owners in the CENTURY 21 System. They are fully committed to helping their affiliated sales professionals grow their businesses and exceed the expectations of homebuyers and sellers.”

The 2100 Club event welcomed John Peyton, president and CEO of the Century 21 Real Estate parent Realogy Franchise Group, who moderated a panel of top brokers. The panel explored recruitment and retention strategies, offered proven methods for enhancing agents’ per-person-productivity, and discussed how technologies, like Zap®, are helping agents land more leads and win additional business. Panelists included:

Attendees of the event also raised thousands of dollars for Easterseals via a raffle for a specially-commissioned CENTURY 21 surfboard, and presented a second surfboard featuring a local artist’s rendering of the many features of living and working in the Bay Area to Darrell C. Byers, vice president of Development with Easterseals Bay Area.

“Our partnership with Easterseals is an integral part of our culture at Century 21 Real Estate,” Sexton says. “Through the years, our System members have raised in excess of $117 million to support this amazing organization in its efforts to break down barriers, dispel stereotypes, overcome obstacles, and challenge attitudes and perceptions about people with disabilities and their potential to live life to its fullest.”

