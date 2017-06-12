Engel & VÃ¶lkers Miami Taps Leading South Florida Luxury Property Specialist as Partner

Engel & VÃ¶lkers Miami recently announced the addition of Lourdes Alatriste, a 25-year-plus veteran of the real estate industry, as partner and private office advisor. Alatriste joined the company from ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, where she served as executive director of International Real Estate, and was previously private office advisor at Engel & VÃ¶lkers Miami.

“Lourdes’ leadership and unparalleled knowledge of luxury residential property inÂ South Florida, along with the exemplary service, respect and accessibility she provides her clients, will further strengthen our newly repositioned Engel & VÃ¶lkersÂ MiamiÂ team,” saysÂ Irving Padron, license partner and managing broker of Engel & VÃ¶lkersÂ Miami.

“As aÂ South FloridaÂ resident, the opportunity to help link international clients to theÂ MiamiÂ lifestyle is what drew me to Engel & VÃ¶lkersÂ Miami,” says Alatriste. “I have always respected the elegance and international presence of the Engel & VÃ¶lkers brand and I look forward to working withÂ Irving PadronÂ and the Engel & Volkers Miami team to deliver the utmost level of client service to theÂ South FloridaÂ real estate market.”



