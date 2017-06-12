Realtor.com and United Real Estate Align for Agent, Broker Success

Realtor.com® has aligned with United® Real Estate to offer a customized solution package for agents and brokers to help optimize performance and generate results, the News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc.-operated company recently announced. The solution includes premium branding and digital advertising and enhanced listing marketing and lead generation and response services, in addition to tailored education and training. The relationship is the first and only third-party portal alignment for United.

“We are extremely excited to be working with United Real Estate to offer the most powerful set of tools available to the marketplace along with the training and support to help their agents and brokers use them to their full potential,” says Ray Picard, executive vice president at realtor.com. “This is a powerful example of the level of innovation that a franchise can pursue in taking the best of what’s available and building an environment in which its agents and brokers can achieve the best outcomes for their business. We are delighted to be collaborating with United, which shares our values for quality, efficiency and effectiveness.”

“We are highly selective when it comes to the relationships we establish on behalf of our agents and brokers,” says Peter Giese, president of United Real Estate. “Since launching this program earlier this spring, participating brokers are reporting that their lead-gen system investments with realtor.com are really paying off—helping them to recruit, retain and secure more closed transactions. This offering combines solutions we trust with training to help agents incorporate them into their daily practice, and it’s generating the results we’re all looking for—we couldn’t be more pleased.”



