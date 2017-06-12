HER Realtors Opens New Newark Office

HER Realtors has opened a new office in Newark, Ohio, led by Heather Stasel, the company recently announced. The office is located at 43 South 3rd Street.

“Heather is a lifelong resident of Newark and previously worked in the medical field which has given her many opportunities to establish herself and meet people in the community,” says Daniel Swick, regional vice president for HER Realtors in Licking County. “Heather’s exceptional sales achievements and passion for community involvement have established a great foundation for growth of her real estate business in Newark and surrounding areas.”

“HER has so much to offer between training, technology and leadership,” says Stasel. “My extensive family history and opportunity for growth in the area led me to this location to open my own HER Community Office. My heart has always been in Newark and Licking County, and I look forward to continuing to serve the real estate needs of our residents.”

Stasel reached the company’s President’s Sales Club award level in 2016.



For more information, please visit www.HERRealtors.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.