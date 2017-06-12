RELO Direct Names Dori McBride Director, Sales

RELO Direct® has named Dori McBride director, Sales, the company recently announced.

McBride, a senior sales professional with three decades of experience, will be responsible for consulting with multinational corporations in the Midwestern U.S. and proposing business solutions to meet their employee mobility needs, as well as engaging with the company’s supply chain to source new business and collaborating with real estate firms affiliated with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, parent company of RELO Direct.



“Dori has a history of developing and managing successful sales, training, and recruiting programs,” says Bob Portale, president and CEO of RELO Direct. “She’s a dynamic and talented speaker and an effective motivator who excels at building rapport and closing new business. We’re excited that she’s now a part of our team.”



