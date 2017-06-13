Growing Your Business in Unpredictable Times: Don’t Miss RISMedia’s 2017 CEO Exchange

Over 225 of the most powerful and successful real estate leaders will take to New York City this September for RISMedia’s 2017 Real Estate CEO Exchange, “Growing Your Business in Unpredictable Times.” The exclusive, day-and-a-half-long event, taking place Sept. 12-13 at the prestigious Harvard Club, will share strategies for increasing business and operating a profitable company, despite headwinds such as changing regulations, low inventory and student loan debt.

The event will offer insight from several of the industry’s most influential leaders, including an opening address from keynote speaker Ron Peltier, chairman and CEO of HomeServices of America, Inc.; a fireside chat with John Peyton, president and CEO of Realogy Franchise Group; expertise on the power of predictive analytics from Jeremy Sicklick, co-founder and CEO of HouseCanary; risk management tactics from Katie Johnson, general counsel at the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR); and more. Visit the CEO Exchange event page to view the full agenda and speakers.

RISMedia will also be hosting a new networking opportunity for attendees: the CEO Exchange Welcome Dinner, a three-and-a-half-hour sunset tour around Lower Manhattan aboard the elite, private yacht Atlantica. Don’t miss this unforgettable experience with unparalleled views of New York City!

RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO Exchange is by exclusive invitation only. For more information, please contact Randi Vannucchi, randiv@rismedia.com or (203) 523-3754.



RISMedia’s 2017 Real Estate CEO Exchange is sponsored by:

Platinum Level

Homes.com

Master Level

American Home Shield

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

CENTURY 21® Real Estate

ERA Real Estate

HSA Home Warranty

National Association of REALTORS®

Quicken Loans®

Zillow Group

Host Level

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

MRE – Win Local®

realtor.com®

Realtors Property Resource®

Wells Fargo Home Mortgage

Event Level

HMS Home Warranty

Moxi Works

Real Estate Webmasters

ReferralExchange

zipLogix

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.