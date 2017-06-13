Supporting Clients With a Superior Home Warranty

For Glenn Hanon, associate vice president of Shorewest REALTORS®, nothing is sweeter than knowing his client is happy and well taken care of.

A third-generation REALTOR®, Hanon has been working in the industry since 1988. His grandfather began his real estate career in 1957; helping people find and sell homes, quite literally, runs in the family.

“I love helping people protect the value of their home through highly effective marketing and skilled negotiation,” says Hanon. This is why Hanon chose to establish a relationship with HSA Home Warranty over two decades ago.

Like Hanon, HSA has been in the real estate business for a long time. With over 27 years of superior service, homeowners with HSA warranties know their property’s system components and appliances are well protected before, during and after closing.

“The coverage for my clients is so much better with HSA than the other companies,” explains Hanon, who carries an HSA warranty on his own home, too. “When I say ‘better,’ I mean the coverage is deeper and wider,” Hanon continues. “It covers more items in the home, and the headache factor is non-existent. My clients have been very pleased.”

For Hanon, pleasing his clients is critical. He closes 30 – 40 properties a year and most of his clients select an HSA home warranty. “Knowing that my client has the best warranty coverage helps reduce post-closing issues,” he explains. If a covered item breaks in the home after closing, homeowners can contact HSA directly and have their issue solved quickly and efficiently with the help of HSA’s 24-hour phone line.

Hanon mentions a time when the buyer of a new home called him shortly after closing, upset that his AC unit wasn’t working. It was a steamy stretch of mid-July weather, and the buyer was unhappy. “With the move and the rush of getting into a new house, he completely forgot about the home warranty,” Hanon says. “I quickly helped him connect to the 24-hour line, and within a day, his AC was up and working. He was thrilled, to say the least.”

This 24-hour line is one of the reasons HSA is so invaluable to Hanon and his clients. In addition to the around-the-clock dial service, Hanon has two local representatives, Michelle Glen and Patti Belger, who are always ready and willing to help with all of his clients’ needs.

“If I have any issues at all, I know I have an advocate to help work through a problem,” says Hanon. “They’re always friendly and willing to go the extra mile. Customer service isn’t just a slogan; it’s their way of life.”

