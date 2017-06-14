Quicken Loans Named Computerworld’s No. 1 Best Place to Work in IT Fifth Year in a Row

Quicken Loans has been named the No. 1 Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld for the fifth year in a row, the company recently announced. The ranking marks the eighth time overall the company has been named No. 1, and the 13th year in a row the company has made the ranking.

“Our technology team understands that to be among the best of the best, we must remain nimble, agile and obsessed with finding a better way,” says Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans. “Rocket Mortgage, the country’s first fully digital mortgage experience, pushed the mortgage industry into the 21st century with the help of our technology team. No matter what their specific area of focus is, the entire team works towards the common goal of making life radically simple for our clients through innovation and passion.”

“We are absolutely obsessed with creating a culture that promotes a sense of family, while also encouraging our team to innovate and push the envelope,” says Linglong He, CIO at Quicken Loans. “It is a recipe that has worked tremendously well, as our team continues to set the speed of the game when it comes to creating the best FinTech products in the industry.

“Beyond innovation, our team is extremely active in the community, teaching STEM projects to students at the Detroit Public Schools on a regular basis,” He says. “When you pair the innovation that is taking place at Quicken Loans with the social impact we are having on the community, it is an immensely powerful thing.”

