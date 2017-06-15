CENTURY 21 Lakeside Realty Acquires Gallagher, Clark and Carney Realty Group

CENTURY 21 Lakeside Realty has acquired Columbiana County, Ohio-based Gallagher, Clark and Carney Realty Group, bringing on 32 additional agents, the company recently announced. Gallagher, Clark and Carney Realty Group co-owners Sean Carney and Rick Clark will join the company in an agent capacity.



“When we affiliated with the CENTURY 21® System last July, we set out to expand our presence and further establish strong relationships with our local community,” says George Berick, owner of CENTURY 21 Lakeside Realty. “This acquisition uniquely positions us to expand our footprint in Columbiana County, one of the hottest up-and-coming markets locally, including expansion into the Town Center at Firestone Farms complex. Staying true to our roots, we couldn’t be more excited about having another personable and culture-based company join us.”

“We are thrilled to join not only the CENTURY 21 Lakeside Realty team, but also the CENTURY 21 System,” says Carney. “Through this move, our team will now have access to an iconic brand and, more importantly, to a platform of technologies and marketing support that will help them better serve homebuyers and sellers.”



For more information, please visit www.century21.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.