eXp World Holdings Names Real Estate Agents to Board of Directors

eXp World Holdings, Inc., the holding company for eXp Realty LLC, has named two eXp Realty real estate agents, Suzy Truax and Micah Mruwat, to its board of directors, the company recently announced. Current board members Jason Gesing and Gene Frederick will transition from the board in the next year.

“From the board of directors’ perspective, adding strong agent voices is vital to the continuing success of the company,” says Rick Miller, Board Governance committee chair. “The results of the nomination and selection process brought us two great additions who we are happy to welcome to the board over the next 12 months.”

Truax will serve as vice chair of the eXp Agent Advisory Council (AAC) until joining the board in November, at which time she will also become chair of the AAC. Mruwat will succeed Truax as vice chair of the AAC in November, and join the board in May 2018, at which time she will become chair of the AAC.

“Adding the ‘Voice of the Agent’ to our board and the creation of our Agent Advisory Council benefits our agent-owner shareholders while providing new ways for our senior leadership to obtain additional insight as our company grows,” says Glenn Sanford, founder, CEO and chairman of eXp World Holdings, Inc. “We’re happy to have Suzy and Micah aboard in these new important roles.”

