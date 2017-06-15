Homes.com Adds UtahRealEstate.com to MLS Partnership Program

Homes.com® has added UtahRealEstate.com, Utah’s largest multiple listing service (MLS), to its MLS Partnership Program, the company recently announced. The partnership provides UtahRealEstate.com’s 14,000 members and more than 17,000 listings free exposure to Homes.com’s audience of over 14 million monthly transaction-ready consumers, as well as access to the Homes.com Connect Lead System.

Homes.com’s MLS Partnership Program is committed to the responsible display of listing information by always promoting the listing agent and brokerage prominently on their listing detail pages, and routing consumer inquiries directly to the listing agent, according to the company.

“Homes.com’s focus is to connect transaction-ready consumers with brokers and agents while providing the most accurate listing data possible to consumers searching for their next home,” says David Mele, president of Homes.com. “The Homes.com MLS Partnership Program is our commitment to the real estate industry that we use data in a responsible manner. Simply put, that means trust is built when motives are clear.”

“Our board of directors was very impressed by Homes.com’s MLS Partnership Program and the transparency and professionalism they exhibited in working with UtahRealEstate.com,” says Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com. “We look forward to our partnership and to providing Homes.com’s helpful tools to our members.”

The benefits provided by Homes.com’s MLS partnership Program include:

Prominent Branding – Clear attribution and branding for the listing agent and broker on listing detail pages

Consumer Leads – All leads generated from listing detail pages are emailed directly to the listing agent.

MLS Branding – Prominent branding for UtahRealEstate.com as the trusted source of the listing information

Direct Links – All listings on Homes.com can include “deep links” back to the broker’s or MLS’s website, UtahRealEstate.com.

The Homes.com Partnership Program also includes all of the features of the Homes.com Connect Lead System:

Contact, Lead, & Task Manager – Manage contacts and leads in one central platform

Central Lead Management – Aggregate leads from various sources into one central lead management system

Email Campaigns – Instantly add prospects to drip email campaigns

Social Prospecting – Aggregate contacts from major social networks

Agent and Broker Profiles – Prominent Homes.com branding with contact information, biographies, and links to agent and broker websites

com’s Q&A – Instantly connect with consumers asking real estate questions in local markets

Reports – Gain insights through business intelligence reports

For more information, please visit connect.homes.com/mls/.



