HER Realtors Promotes Harley Haas to Regional VP

HER Realtors has promoted Harley Haas, 19-year veteran of the real estate industry, to regional vice president of the Gahanna/New Albany region, the company recently announced. Haas has been with HER since 1998.

“We are extremely pleased to have Harley join our leadership team,” says Shawn Adams, president of HER Realtors. “Harley’s experience as a mentor for other HER associates, as well as his own success in the real estate industry, enable him to successfully manage the Gahanna/New Albany region and continue to make buyer and seller homeownership dreams a reality.”

“I am thrilled to be able to help our associates reach their professional goals and make a positive impact in the lives of their clients,” says Haas. “HER Realtors provides the most innovative tools and training available for their associates allowing them to better serve their clients.”

