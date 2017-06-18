Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Florida 1st Acquires Distinct Estates

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Florida 1st has acquired Jupiter, Fla.-based Distinct Estates LLC, bringing its office count to five, the company recently announced. Distinct Estates, an independent firm, chose the company, owned by Gene and Catherine Whiddon, for its core values and resources.



“The Whiddons are dedicated to recruiting the best talent and providing customers with specialized, individual attention,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “Coupled with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s unique lifestyle focus and deep market expertise, this new office now has the advanced technology it needs to continue to grow. We are thrilled to see this expansion add to Better Homes and Gardens Florida 1st’s overall success.”

“By being part of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate family, we find great value in knowing our agents are empowered with the greatest tools and resources in the industry,” says Gene Whiddon. “Distinct Estates shares the brand’s core values, which help hone our focus in delivering unparalleled customer service. We are excited to add Distinct Estates to our family and growing in the real estate business together.”



For more information, please visit www.BHGRE.com.

