Broker Public Portal Names New Members to Board of Managers

The Broker Public Portal (BPP) has named seven new members to its Board of Managers, a fair and balanced group comprised of executives who represent the interests of large brokers (5), medium brokers (3), small brokers (2), independent managers (2) and multiple listing services (4). The new members are:



Mary Frances Burleson , Ebby Halliday, REALTORS®;

, Ebby Halliday, REALTORS®; Craig Cheatham , The Realty Alliance.

, The Realty Alliance. Tim Dain , Austin Board of REALTORS®;

, Austin Board of REALTORS®; Pat Shea , Lyon Real Estate;

, Lyon Real Estate; Gurtej Sodhi , Crye-Leike;

, Crye-Leike; Andy Starck , Starck Real Estate; and

, Starck Real Estate; and Cary Sylvester, Keller Williams

Burleson, Sodhi and Sylvester were appointed in the large broker category. Howard “Hoby” Hanna of Howard Hanna Real Estate, Chris Heller of Keller Williams and Robert Moline of HomeServices of America have concluded their terms on the board. Joan Docktor of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Fox & Roach, REALTORS® and BPP Chairman Merle Whitehead of Howard Hanna will remain on the board in the large broker category.

Cheatham was appointed in the independent manager category. Alon Chaver of HomeServices of America will remain on board in the independent manager category.

Dain was appointed in the multiple listing service (MLS) category. Kirby Slunaker of REcolorado has concluded his term on the board. Rebecca Jensen of Midwest Real Estate Data, John Mosey of NorthstarMLS and Cameron Paine of Smart MLS will remain on the board in the MLS category.

Shea was appointed in the medium broker category. Drayton Saunders of Michael Saunders has concluded his term on the board. Richard Haase of ERA Latter and Blum and Craig McClelland of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers will remain on the board in the medium broker category.

Starck was appointed in the small broker category. Christina Ishbashi Bonner of Pacific Union has concluded her term on the board. Mitch Ribak of Tropical Realty and Paul Wells of RE/MAX of Barrington will remain on the board in the small broker category.

“It is an honor to serve with so many great leaders of our industry to develop this company, and I am grateful for the time and commitment given by each of my colleagues that are stepping down from the board,” says Whitehead. “I am equally excited to for the introduction of new leaders who will shepherd us into the future.”

The nominating committee of the board has seven of the current directors and was chaired by Docktor. The board has staggered terms of three and two years in each category.

For more information, please visit homesnap.com/bpp.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.