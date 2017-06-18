Realty ONE Group Names Six Regional Directors

Realty ONE Group has named six new regional directors in a step forward toward facilitating its growth plans, the company recently announced. The new directors are committed to 12, long-term unit franchise agreements for specific locations in their designated markets:

Northern California/Reno Region

Regional Directors: Greg and Kathrine McClure, Realty ONE Group Complete, Rocklin and Sacramento, Calif.

The McClures joined the network as a small, boutique brokerage with one office and 16 agents, and, in three short years, they now operate two offices with more than 267 agents.

East Bay/Central California Region

Regional Director: Navid Ali, BMC Associates, San Ramon, Calif.

Ali converted from a virtual office model with no brick and mortar to now operating an 8,000-square-foot office with over 140 agents.

West Bay Peninsula/Santa Clara County

Regional Director: Wendell Jones, Realty ONE Group Infinity, Campbell, Calif.

Jones began his affiliation operating a boutique brokerage with 12 agents and now operates a 6,000-square-foot office with over 140 agents.

State of Utah

Regional Directors: Ravath and Joan Pok, Realty ONE Group Signature, Midvale, Utah

The Poks joined the network as a leading, luxury brokerage with 20 agents. Today, they have 75 agents and growing.

State of Colorado

Regional Directors: Gary Carlson, Derek Kliner and Bob Bronswick, Realty ONE Group Premier, Lone Tree, Colo.

Carlson, Kliner and Bronswick began as a small brokerage of three agents and under the affiliation; they now have 145 agents in a 7,000-square-foot office.

State of Arizona

Regional Director: Daniel Collins of Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert

Collins and his partner Jeff Collins currently have locations in Lake Havasu, Cottonwood, Prescott, Flagstaff, Sedona, and Chino Valley. Both started as the Collins Team with their first location in Lake Havasu. Today, they operate six franchised locations and have over 275 agents.

“The addition of these regional directors marks a huge milestone in the evolution of Realty ONE Group’s Affiliate network,” says Lou Gonzalez, president of Realty ONE Group Affiliates. “Along with becoming ambassadors for the brand, these men and women solidify their commitment to the network by facilitating the expansion and growth in their respective regions.

“The success of these affiliates who have committed to long-term, multi-year regional and unit franchise agreements demonstrates the power of the brand and further validates the amazing success that Realty ONE Group has achieved,” Gonzalez says.

For more information, please visit www.ownaone.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.