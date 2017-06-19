2017 Top 250 Latino Real Estate Agents Announced by NAHREP

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®), in association with Zillow®, has announced the 2017 Top 250 Latino Real Estate Agents report, recognizing exceptional Latino real estate agents from around the U.S. The 2017 Top 250 list represents agents from 30 states and Puerto Rico, with aggregate sales of over $6 billion.

The top 10 by transaction:

Mark Dimas, Mark Dimas Properties, Texas Marty Rodriguez, CENTURY 21 Marty Rodriguez, Calif. Claudia Restrepo, The Legacy Group, Keller Williams, Wash. William Bustos, Keller Williams Realty Utah Realtors – William Bustos Group, Utah Marshall Carrasco, Marshall Realty, Nev. Christina Edelstein, RE/MAX Results, Minn. Shelly Salas, The Salas Team Realtors, Texas Leo Pareja, Keller Williams Realty – Leo Pareja Team, Va. Mario Negron, RE/MAX Pioneers, Texas Christine Delgado, Delgado Home Team at Keller Williams, Fla.

Submissions for the Top 250 were received from numerous markets across the U.S., with San Antonio, Chicago and El Paso leading the way as the most represented cities on the list. Some of the fastest Hispanic population growth in recent years has taken place in the South and other non-traditional Hispanic markets. This year’s list reflects an increase in agents from burgeoning Hispanic regions, including Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia and North Carolina.

For the third consecutive year, RE/MAX was the most highly represented brand, with over 60 agents on the list. A majority of the agents on the list are within the 34-45 age bracket, as compared to the typical REALTOR® age of 57. At 93 percent, an overwhelming majority of 2017 honorees are bilingual.

The report also includes rankings of top individual agents, top millennial agents, and top agents in major market regions.

“Last year Hispanics accounted for nearly 75 percent of the growth in U.S. homeownership,” says Leo Pareja, president of NAHREP. “Those gains are largely due to individuals like to the top producers on our list who continue to drive Hispanic homeownership in their local markets. They are the gateway to the demographic changes in the housing market and represent the vitality of our industry today and in the future.”

The Top 250 agents were selected based on their total transactions and total volume for 2016, and verified through NAHREP and their respective brokerages.

View the 2017 Top 250 Latino Real Estate Agents report.



