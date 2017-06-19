CENTURY 21 Arizona Foothills Merges With Solutions Real Estate

Phoenix, Ariz.-based CENTURY 21 Arizona Foothills has merged with Solutions Real Estate, bringing its total agent count to over 500 and its office count to eight, and expanding its footprint in Maricopa and Pinal counties, the company recently announced. David Dion and Kathleen O’Herron will remain on board, Dion as an agent and consultant and O’Herron as managing broker.



“With a growing population and healthy demand for new homes, the Greater Phoenix market is ripe for local homebuyers and sellers,” says Floyd Scott, president of CENTURY 21 Arizona Foothills. “This merger enables us to deepen our reach in the region and, more importantly, it uniquely positions us to better serve our customers and meet their evolving needs. We couldn’t be more excited about having David, Kathleen and their team join us.”

“We are thrilled to have David and Kathleen join the CENTURY 21 Arizona Foothills team, and have them rejoin the CENTURY 21 System,” says Greg Sexton, COO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We look forward to expanding the presence of the CENTURY 21 brand in a thriving metropolitan area like Phoenix.”



