Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantages Opens New Wilmington Office

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage has opened a new office in Wilmington, N.C., now acting as the central hub for the brokerage’s 12 offices, the company recently announced. Managing Brokers Alex Paen and Sherri Pickard oversee 170 agents and 40 support staff at the new location. The office also houses the Sea Coast Real Estate Academy and the Success Center.

“The Wilmington real estate market is very active right now and this location is perfectly located for both our agents and our clients,” says Tim Milam, president of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage. “The office is just off of Eastwood Road, so we have great visibility and it’s very convenient to just about everywhere. We’re within minutes of the beaches, downtown, Midtown and Mayfaire. The office design is also a great fit for our company culture—it’s bright and welcoming and has a warm coastal theme that runs throughout the space. We’re very proud to welcome our clients into this office.”

The 18,000-square-foot office is located in the new Dungannon Village at Autumn Hall, a mixed-use development. The first floor offers eight conference rooms for agents to meet privately with clients, as well as more flex space for agents to plug in, make calls and access support services such as copiers, scanners and fax machines.

Alpha Mortgage, Don Bullard Insurance and Herrington Classic Homes will join the brokerage in the building shortly.

For more information, please visit www.seacoastrealty.com.



