Hybrid Online Real Estate Company to Expand to U.S.

Purplebricks Group, a hybrid online real estate company based in the United Kingdom, recently announced plans to expand to the U.S. this year, targeting California as its first launch state. The company expects to soon begin recruiting hundreds of full-time real estate agents in California as it initiates the expansion, which will bear out to other states in a “controlled roll-out strategy,” according to a release from the company.

“We are absolutely delighted to be moving forward at pace with plans for what will be an exciting US launch,” says Michael Bruce, founder and group CEO, Purplebricks. “We will be giving sellers and buyers a unique and seamless experience. We are looking to recruit the very best real estate agents who want to be highly successful and who want to spend their time helping and supporting customers, rather than prospecting for leads. We will provide them with a stimulating customer-centric culture and market-leading support to help them build scalable, profitable businesses.”

“Purplebricks is launching in the U.S. with a distinct offering which aims to offer a better deal for customers and a compelling opportunity for highly-skilled, experienced local real estate experts,” says Eric Eckardt, CEO, U.S., Purplebricks. “Our plans are progressing well and we remain on course to launch in the second half of 2017.”



The company’s model “combines local market real estate experts” with a technology platform, offering services to homebuyers and sellers for a “competitive flat fee,” according to the release. Its experts are given “lead generation from TV-led marketing” and “territorial exclusivity determined by zip code,” among other benefits.

Real estate agents interested in joining Purplebricks can email their resume to joinus@purplebricks.com.

