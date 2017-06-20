Moxi Works Unveils Plan for Facebook Ads Feature

Moxi Works recently unveiled plans to launch a new feature for real estate agents, Advertise Your Listings, that creates Facebook ads for listings in under five minutes. The feature, which does not require a Facebook account, also includes automatic client reports.

“We have high-quality brokers as our clients and they get a disproportionate share of listings, but in an ever-competitive environment it’s critical that they demonstrate value to their sellers,” says York Baur, CEO of Moxi Works. “Advertise Your Listing helps them do that, while also being a big agent convenience. The Moxi Cloud already has all of the info we need—listing info, brokerage info and brand, agent info, photos and a landing page, all of which are automatically created in the Moxi Cloud—so literally with the click of a button and a credit card, an agent can deliver value back to their seller.”

“It’s important to be a digital savvy agent to compete and win business,” says Greg Sundberg, vice president of Marketing at Moxi Works. “Facebook is an obvious choice for us to help agents to do that. We believe this is the absolute easiest way to advertise online.”

