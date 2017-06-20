NAWRB Awards Alicia Branstetter ‘Roaring Thirty’ Award

The National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses (NAWRB) recently awarded Alicia Branstetter a Roaring Thirty award as a “Leading Lady” in the Renaissance Woman category. Branstetter, vice president of Marketing at appraisal management company Pendo, is a newcomer to housing. NAWRB’s Roaring Thirty awards honor women leaders in the real estate industry.

“I changed industries and joined Pendo because of the opportunity to work with two former tech consultants who are determined to raise the standard in the appraisal industry,” says Branstetter. “They’re proving that industry outsiders can be great change-makers. It’s such an honor to have my accomplishments, both in the housing space and in other industries, recognized and supported by the NAWRB. When industry old-timers and newcomers all work together, we really can accomplish great things.”



