NYBMA Recognizes Halstead Management Co. President Paul Gottsegen

Halstead Management Co. President Paul Gottsegen received the New York Building Managers’ Association’s (NYBMA) Honorary Member Award, recognizing superior accomplishment and service in the real estate industry, the company recently announced. Gottsegen has now received the award three times.

“Although I am not a resident manager or superintendent, NYBMA’s strong history of cooperation, collaboration, and working together with managing agents has been critical to the smooth operation of professionally managed buildings,” says Gottsegen. “I have the highest respect for the important jobs their members perform, and the men and women who perform them.”

The award was presented at the NYBMA’s 97th Annual Grand Ball in April.

For more information, please visit www.halstead.com.



