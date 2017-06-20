Ready for Summer Fun? Tips for Hosting a Festive Summer Solstice Gathering

Are you getting ready to celebrate the summer solstice? Whether you have a big backyard or an itty bitty garden, the following design ideas can help you throw a party you and your guests will always remember.

Have enough seating

How big is your party? Make sure you have adequate seating so guests can find places to tuck away and chat, or bring their plate when the food is served. If you have room, consider creating several different seating spaces, which give guests options and encourage intimate conversations.

Add fire

When the sun drops, so does the temperature, and nothing kills a party faster than the shivers. Add a portable fire pit so chilled guests have a space to cozy up.

Create room for traffic

You’ve created the perfect seating areas for your guests to catch up. That’s great, but did you think about room for walking? Whether you’re moving through with a tray of drinks or snacks, or showing a guest the way to the bathroom, ensure you have a clear walking path that doesn’t create a million awkward “excuse me” moments.

Add a few color pops

To tie your party’s look together, add a few extra pops of colors: vibrant flower pots, colorful drinking cups or splashy throw pillows can stitch up your overall vibe.

Don’t forget the outdoor bar

Don’t make guests head inside to refill their drinks. Set up a bar station al fresco for easy access. Not a drinking crowd? It works the same for snacks and appetizers.

