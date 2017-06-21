Advice From a Master: Be ‘Violent’ With Your Routine

Way back in 1996, I was finding my way in the world. Newly licensed in real estate, I was terrified and excited. I was also broke, in debt and thrilled to receive my first pager. It feels like yesterday, only today I’m very different. My lessons and experiences, my research and circumstances, my failures more than my successes, have gotten me closer to the person I’m capable of being, and I’m not close to done. Here are a few key lessons I’ve found as truth along way…

The good life takes hard work, grit and hustle.

Passively waiting for leads to call is not the way to build a fundamentally sound and lasting business. The great thing about this principle is that we each have control over our daily activities and attitude, and these choices directly impact the prosperity of our business. There is power and promise in that. When I’m anxious or frustrated that I’m not achieving my goals fast enough, I’ve learned that positive action in any area creates momentum, feelings of empowerment and eventually, results! The bottom line? Real estate rewards action.

Lasting success is built on good habits practiced consistently over time.

Many years ago, as I was preparing to cross North America teaching folks how to build their business by referral (a system I’d implemented with great success as a broker myself), Brian Buffini gave me some excellent advice. He told me to be “violent in my routines.” “Violent?” I said. “That’s a bit extreme, isn’t it?” “Not at all,” he said. “It’s the difference between success and failure in all that we do. If you major in the minors of life and business, you won’t go very far.”

We all know this, but many times, we behave very differently. We get caught up in stuff that doesn’t really matter. I paid attention to what my mentor shared with me. I answered the question: What are the things that really matter? I made the list. My health and wellbeing, my family and relationships, and doing good work that helps people were at the top of my list. What time and activities did I need to devote to this list? If we are intentional on where we focus our time and energy, then our priorities won’t become casualties.

While in pursuit of the good life, expect adversity.

No matter the challenge or circumstance, don’t give up. I’ve found that some of my greatest blessings have come from my biggest adversities. You never know how close you are to that next blessing, that next victory. Keep moving one step forward even if you’re thrown two steps back; there is always hope. You are stronger than you think.

Gratitude is the way to happiness.

I start every day with “Thank You.” Even on my roughest days, I find my list of blessings is too long to get through. It’s easy to fall into “Facebook envy.” We look at people’s carefully curated posts, thinking they have everything in order, and compare ourselves. Realize that what you see isn’t the whole story! It’s the one made for the public.

Relationships are the pulse of life and business.

These crucial connections are the lifeblood of our business, the strength of our families and the fabric of our lives. We must invest time and energy in them so they blossom and grow. One of the best ways to serve your clients is to get to know them better. To help, we’ve created a free resource for you, The Client Connection List.

As I look back at over 20 years in the real estate business—first as an agent, then as a broker and now as trainer—these lessons have been rich and painful, sobering and beautiful. I hope you took a few nuggets from what I’ve shared and I invite you to take stock of what you’ve learned over the last five, 10 or 20 years. I promise, it’ll be staggering.

And now, let us look forward to the next decade with hope and ambition, dedication to the right things and people, and a powerful vision of all we want to do and become. Forge ahead with the conviction that no matter the mistakes, success and lessons lie ahead.

