Cartus Promotes Michele Brescia to VP, Client Services

Cartus Corporation has promoted Michele Brescia to vice president, Client Services, the company recently announced. Brescia, who joined Cartus in 1996, will be responsible for a portfolio of Fortune 100 multinational companies. Brescia was promoted to director of Operations and Account Management in 2004 and again promoted to director, Global Owner in 2016. Brescia sits on the board of Cartus’ charitable giving foundation, Cartus Cares.

“Michele is committed to her clients, providing them with exceptional customer service through her abilities to demonstrate creative solutions and drive execution,” says Michelle Vallejo, senior vice president, Client Services. “We look forward to the continued expertise she will bring to this new and expanded role.”

“An integral component of supporting our clients’ needs and driving operational excellence for their relocating employees encompasses a solid cultural understanding of the client’s organization, a passion for customer service, and proactive, consultative support,” says Brescia. “In my new role, I intend to ensure my teams are supporting their client’s priorities, objectives, and challenges, while providing trusted guidance each and every day.”

For more information, please visit www.cartus.com.



