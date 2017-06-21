Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Recognizes 2017 Growth to Date

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates is recognizing its 2017 growth to date, acknowledging President and COO Bill Scavone for leading expansion of the company, which was recently lauded as No. 105 on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 ranking.

“It truly is an honor to be recognized as a company on this prestigious list during my first year as president,” says Scavone. “Our staying power is a testament to the hard work and dedication put forth daily by our national network of real estate professionals that believe tremendously in the Weichert brand. I am proud to lead them to a new level of success.”

“Since being named its president, Bill has quickly taken our franchise division to new heights, bringing fresh opportunities to hundreds of business owners and thousands of sales associates,” says Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of the Weichert Family of Companies. “Working in this capacity with Bill has been an incredible experience so far, and I look forward to celebrating Weichert Real Estate Affiliates’ continued success in the second half of the year.”

For more information, please visit www.weichertfranchise.com.



