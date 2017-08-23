Realtor.com Expands Beyond Search With ‘My Home’ Management Dashboard for Homeowners

Realtor.com® has launched “My Home,” a management dashboard for homeowners on its desktop and mobile sites, the News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc.-operated company recently announced. The feature, which “puts a stake in the ground to expand realtor.com beyond search,” according to a release on the launch, gives homeowners an all-in-one view of their home as an investment. It includes an enhanced home value estimate based on lender-grade valuation model, as well as information and tools related to equity, financing options, home improvements, and neighborhood activity and trends.

“At realtor.com, we help people with one of the most basic and most important needs—their homes—which is often the biggest investment most people will ever make,” says Ryan O’Hara, CEO of Move, Inc. “Yet, the time they spend managing this asset once they are in the home is really limited. We’re changing that with My Home. Now with personalized data at their fingertips, homeowners have more insight into their investment and are better equipped to make decisions such as when to sell or when to invest in upgrading their home to their dream home.”

When an owner first enters My Home, the dashboard provides an estimate of mortgage payments and equity, assuming 20 percent down at the time of purchase. An owner can then update My Home with their current mortgage information to track payments and outstanding principal. My Home also shows financial savings options based on current mortgage rates and equity options.

For those looking to embark on a renovation, My Home leverages Remodelista, Move’s design inspiration website, to inspire homeowners with a one-stop sourcebook for curated remodeling guides, daily design inspiration, and ideas for every room in the home.

Additional tools will be introduced over time.

