TORCHx by Web.com Named RE/MAX Approved Supplier

TORCHx by Web.com, a marketing platform that helps real estate professionals generate online leads, has been named a RE/MAX approved supplier, the company recently announced. Web.com recently demonstrated TORCHx during the annual RE/MAX Broker/Owner Conference.

“This strategic alliance with RE/MAX further reinforces Web.com as a leader in online marketing for real estate professionals,” says Jesse Friedman, co-founder of TORCHx and in Business Development at Web.com.

“The lifeblood of successful agents in today’s competitive landscape is relevant and timely leads,” says Mike Ryan, executive vice president of RE/MAX. “We’re excited to add TORCHx to our program to help those agents generate more quality leads and turn those leads into business.”

TORCHx helps real estate professionals:

Get Found: TORCHx builds customized websites that encourage would-be homebuyers and sellers to connect with agents and engage online. The websites include content that is automatically generated for every neighborhood, city and county in a real estate professional’s database of listings.

Gain High-Quality Leads: TORCHx is a Google Premier Partner, meaning it is certified in providing expert search marketing support. The team works directly with Google, Yahoo and Bing to help bring the highest quality traffic to an agent’s site.

Build and Maintain Client Relationships:TORCHx includes powerful tools to help users manage their relationships with new and existing customers. The platform can send automatic emails and texts to clients based on their online search behavior, and it tracks those interactions so that users are always armed with complete records of their relationships.

Work From Anywhere: TORCHx’s powerful tools and features can be used on any device, giving agents and brokers constant access to vital information—in the office, on the road, at an open house or anywhere they may need it.

For more information, please visit torchx.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.