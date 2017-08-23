WAV Group President Accepted Into Forbes Real Estate Council

WAV Group Communications President Kevin Hawkins has been accepted into the Forbes Real Estate Council, an invitation-only community for executives in the real estate industry, the company recently announced. Membership on the Council grants access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and sort tips on industry-related topics for Forbes.com.

“It is vital for real estate companies today to build trust through effective communications, and becoming part of the Forbes Real Estate Council and having an opportunity to significantly raise awareness about the importance of strategic communication is energizing,” says Hawkins, who is responsible for the WAV Group’s Public Relations and Strategic Marketing Communications division. “The visibility and networking opportunities the Forbes Real Estate Council provides is truly unique and our hope at the WAV Group is that it will expand our reach within an industry we know deeply.”

“We are honored to welcome Kevin Hawkins into the community,” says Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world.”

Hawkins leads the WAV Group’s efforts to expand and deepen communications services provided to leading multiple listing services, REALTOR® Associations, top real estate brokerages and real estate technology firms. He has successfully launched and promoted hundreds of new business and consumer products and services in the residential real estate, mortgage finance and technology sectors, transforming communications programs for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Current clients include: Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com; Form Simplicity and Tech Helpline, for Florida Realtors®; Gabriels Technology Solutions; Imprev; Opes Advisors, a division of Flagstar Bank; Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO); and zavvie.

Hawkins is also a freelance writer, published in California Real Estate magazine and Real Estate Technology magazine. He is the recipient of the only two writing awards offered to non-journalists by the National Association of Real Estate Editors (NAREE), as well as of two of NAREE’s President’s Awards.

Hawkins is presently on the Council of Multiple Listing Services’ Marketing and Communications Section Council, and serves as a marketing mentor for FIRST Robotics Team 4915 Spartronics, a word-championship high school robotics team from Bainbridge Island, Wash.



