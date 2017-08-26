Supporting Your Brokerage With Superior Data

Every brokerage needs a sturdy backbone of data support. But for smaller brokerages without nationally recognized branding or a huge information portal, access to high-quality real estate data is even more important.

“Knowledge is power,” says Saba S. Mohammed, a broker/REALTOR® with ENVISION Real Estate Services, LLC. “Knowledge is also what will land you the listing, and ultimately get the property sold.”

Mohammed has been in real estate for over 15 years, and her small team of three agents is currently dominating the real estate scene in Northwest Indiana. To arm herself with the most knowledge possible, Mohammed and her team rely on Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®), a data, analytics and branding portal that provides real estate professionals with information on more than 166 million parcels of property in the United States.

From fully-comprehensive data reports to cutting-edge analytics and user-friendly reports, RPR outfits brokerages with the tools they need to succeed in an industry that shifts along with the seasons. Included in REALTOR® membership dues at no extra cost, RPR offers superior support to smaller brokerages that might not have alternate resources to equip their agents with sophisticated data and reports.

Before working with ENVISION, Mohammed was an agent with a large, recognizable real estate franchise with an international reach. With such a huge brand behind her, handing out her business card often felt like enough to make her credible, says Mohammed. “For someone independent, the RPR presentations put me in the same league with the bigger companies, and allow me to create my own great branding.”

Mohammed uses RPR’s offerings to add her own comps and info to her listing presentations, which she can then email to a client prior to their appointment, or print and bind to bring with her.

“It’s very impressive. I now have the same tools, or better, than what I had when I was working with a huge franchise,” says Mohammed. “It’s a fabulous product. If all 1.2 million of us REALTORS® used it, we’d all be better off.”

RPR’s “plug-and-play” branding offerings include infographics, badges and banner ads, handouts, flyers, and more. One of Mohammed’s most-used RPR tools is the mini property report. “It’s wonderful to give the seller a snapshot of what’s going on in the marketplace, even before the listing appointment,” says Mohammed.

The RPR app allows agents and brokers to access and share property information while on-the-go. “If I’m on the fly, all I have to do is put in the address, pick the report type I want, and in less than five minutes, I have all the info to send to the client. It’s magic at my fingertips.”

Mohammed also uses the app to access recent sales comparables so she can make sure she walks into meetings with the most up-to-date information possible. “I have more updated info with just a touch in the app. I don’t need my laptop or my desktop. I can do it all on my mobile device.”

The information provided by RPR is not only superior, but it’s also exclusive to NAR members. This exclusivity means consumers (and non-NAR competitors) aren’t able to access the same data on their own, which sets you up as an industry pro, and will show your true value as an agent.

“The numbers and comps don’t lie,” says Mohammed. “When you can show something solid and definite, clients can understand the agent’s value. We’re educating them.”

