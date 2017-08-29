Brokers Open First Motto Mortgage in Maryland

Two Potomac, Md.-based real estate brokers have opened the first Motto Mortgage franchise in the state, the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. company recently announced. The franchise, Motto Mortgage 360, was opened by Joe Sabelhaus and Mark Strosnider, broker/owners of RE/MAX Town Center.

“Co-owning a Motto Mortgage franchise allows me to build upon my many years in the mortgage industry,” says Sabelhaus, a former loan officer. “Mark and I have a very successful real estate franchise, with two locations, and we were looking to better serve our clients. Our Motto Mortgage 360 loan originators give homebuyers more loan options that fit their individual needs and provide exceptional customer service. We’re truly excited to bring the brand to Maryland.”

“Joe and Mark launched RE/MAX Town Center in 2009 and quickly built it to be one of the premier real estate offices in Maryland,” says Motto Mortgage Franchising President Ward Morrison. “Joe brings nearly 11 years of mortgage industry experience to his new Motto Mortgage franchise, complemented by 10 years in real estate. Mark has been in the real estate industry for more than 23 years. Our entire team is thrilled to have Motto Mortgage 360 in our network.”

With Motto Mortgage, experienced mortgage professionals can benefit from tools, resources and proximity to a local real estate brokerage. Motto Mortgage loan originators have access to competitive loan options from various sources and are not bound to the products of one specific lender.



