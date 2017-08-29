Engel & VÃ¶lkers Delray Beach Named Sales Partner for Palm Beach Luxury Golf Community

Engel & VÃ¶lkers Delray Beach has been named sales partner of The Lynx Golf Estates, a new, environmentally-conscious luxury golf community in Palm Beach, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Florida recently announced.

Engel & VÃ¶lkers Delray Beach License Partner Lenny Felberbaum will serve as Director of Sales, in partnership with developers Inter Related Corp and Namba One Star LLC. Felberbaum is a fourth-generation real estate professional and a 30-year veteran of the real estate industry.

The Lynx Golf Estates, comprised of 13 homes, will include green amenities such as efficient water fixtures and solar energy in common areas, and recycle all applicable building materials.

Proceeds from every sale will go to The Lynx Foundation, which aims to protect, preserve, and avoid the extension of the lynx.

Several international clients have already demonstrated interest in the community, according to Engel & VÃ¶lkers Florida.

For more information, please visit delraybeach.evusa.com/en/.

